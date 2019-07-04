Expand / Collapse search
Last Update 38 mins ago

Tennessee deputies investigate reports of zebra bites

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
An East Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of bites from an unlikely animal -- zebras.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News that it is investigating reports of people being bitten by zebras in the Seymour area, roughly 20 minutes from Knoxville. The office, however, did not immediately provide details.

According to WATE, deputies said they have received at least three reports of zebra bites over the past two weeks.

They reportedly said at least two of the victims had to be sent to the hospital, adding that those cases will be reported to the county health department.

The sheriff’s office told the television station that it's unaware of any state laws regarding privately owned exotic animals.

The Blount County Health Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

