Tennessee
Tennessee bus driver convicted in crash that killed 6 kids indicted on statutory rape charges

Ryan Gaydos
Johnthony Walker, who was convicted in a wreck that killed six children, was indicted on statutory rape charges.

A former school bus driver who was behind the wheel during a 2016 wreck that killed six children in Tennessee was indicted Monday on multiple charges of statutory rape.

Johnthony Walker, 26, was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury on eight counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of exploitation of a minor, according to WSMV-TV.

Walker, who was out on bond while appealing his conviction for criminally negligent homicide and assault in the deadly 2016 crash, was arrested in June at a 14-year-old girl's home, WSMV-TV reported.

Walker admitted having sex with the teen, WSMV-TV reported, citing both an affidavit and a Nashville police sergeant's testimony.

The sergeant reportedly testified that Walker had concerns over the girl’s age and that he found it “repulsive” that it happened.

In March 2018, Walker was found guilty after the bus he was driving on Nov. 21, 2016, carrying 37 kids from Woodmore Elementary School, crashed on a winding road. More than 20 students were injured, in addition to the six who died.

Prosecutors said he was driving too fast and talking on his phone. Walker was sentenced to four years in prison.

