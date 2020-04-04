Tennessee 6-year-old with cystic fibrosis beats coronavirus: ‘Thank you God,’ mom says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 6-year-old from Tennessee who has cystic fibrosis has beaten the coronavirus, he said in a video his mother posted to Facebook.

“Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts,” Joseph Bostain says at the start of the video. “I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior, and I beat COVID-19.”

With a grin and a flourish, he flexes his right bicep at the end.

Joseph’s mother, Sabrina Bostain, posted about her son’s diagnosis on March 19, after it was confirmed, asking her Facebook friends for prayers and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

His early symptoms included a fever, cough and fatigue, she wrote.

In the two weeks that followed, Bostain posted regular updates on his condition and thanks for the gifts and care packages people had shipped to her son.

By March 28, his fever had broken for good, she wrote.

“Every day is a better day,” she wrote on Sunday. “Joseph had a wonderful night’s sleep and [is] still fever free. Thank you God!”

Finally, on April 1, she posted a video with the caption: “Today Joseph can tell you how he is doing himself!”

Bostain and her husband, Timothy, have five children, according to her Facebook profile.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 300,000 Saturday, with at least 8,162 deaths.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined more than three dozen other states on Monday when he issued a statewide stay-at-home order to try and slow the virus’ spread. The state had seen at least 3,067 cases on Friday, up from 1,834 cases at the start of the week, according to the governor’s office.