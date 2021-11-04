Tennesee man on TBI’s ‘most wanted’ list dies after running across freeway, police say

A man who was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list was killed Thursday after darting across a freeway while fleeing a highway patrol officer, authorities said.

Rodney Garrett, 59, who was wanted for attempted criminal homicide died following an "incident" on I-840 Thursday morning in Smyrna, Tennessee, TBI said in a press release.

A state trooper patrolling I-840 Thursday morning spotted a man walking on the shoulder of the westbound side, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller told reporters at a press conference.

CALIFORNIA JUDGE DENIES BAIL FOR LARRY MILLETTE AHEAD OF TRIAL FOR WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER

The man reportedly fit the description of a "BOLO," which means "be on the lookout" for an individual who authorities believe might have a weapon.

Miller said the trooper observed that the man on the freeway had a pistol. The trooper turned on his blue lights and turned the vehicle around to investigate, Miller said.

MISSING TENNESSEE GIRL SUMMER WELLS' FATHER ARRESTED FOR DUI, FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES: ‘A STUPID DECISION’

The man took off across the highway, running into the median and into eastbound traffic. A vehicle hit and killed him, Miller said.

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold confirmed that the man on the highway was Garrett. He said Garrett was a suspect in a "domestic shooting" incident just after midnight on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garrett’s wife sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital where she is recovering, Arnold said. Garrett fled the scene and remained at large while multiple law enforcement agencies tried to find him, Arnold said.