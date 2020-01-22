Tempers flare as Senate passes Trump impeachment trial rules proposed by McConnell

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Tempers flare at Trump impeachment trial – prompting Chief Justice Roberts to scold both sides

A marathon first day in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial erupted into a shouting match well after midnight early Wednesday morning, as Trump's legal team unloaded on Democratic impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., in an exchange that prompted a bleary-eyed Chief Justice John Roberts to sternly admonish both sides for misconduct in the chamber.

The spat began when Nadler spoke in support of the eighth amendment of the day proposed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ground rules for the impeachment trial. Schumer's eighth proposed amendment, issued as the clock struck midnight, was to issue a subpoena for former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has reportedly described Trump's conduct as akin to a "drug deal." Each of his previous attempted alterations to McConnell's rules had been rejected by a united Republican contingent by a vote of 53-47.

Nadler said it would be a "treacherous vote" and a "cover-up" for Republicans to reject the Bolton subpoena, claiming that "only guilty people try to hide evidence." That prompted Trump's legal team to rise in response, with an animated White House counsel Pat Cipollone saying that Nadler should be "embarrassed" for the way he has addressed the Senate. "This is the United States Senate. You're not in charge here. ... It’s about time we bring this power trip in for a landing," Cipollone said.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow hammered Nadler for suggesting that executive privilege, a longstanding constitutional principle protecting executive branch deliberations from disclosure, wasn't legitimate.

The outbursts prompted Roberts, who as Chief Justice of the United States is constitutionally required to serve as the presiding judge in the impeachment trial, to admonish both sides of the debate. Roberts called the Senate the "world's greatest deliberative body" and added that "those addressing the Senate should remember where they are." (Roberts was in for a short night of sleep: He's scheduled to preside over oral arguments at the Supreme Court at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.)

Ultimately, the Senate adopted McConnell's framework for the trial in another 53-47 vote strictly along party lines. In total, approximately 12-and-half hours of debate marked the first day of Trump's Senate impeachment trial, which resumes at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, with the impeachment managers expected to give opening arguments. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in Trump's Senate impeachment trial:

- Trump, in Davos, appears confident of Senate impeachment trial outcome: ‘We have a great case.'

- Andrew McCarthy: How both sides in Trump impeachment trial are undermining their own cases

- Alan Dershowitz rejects Pelosi's 'impeachment is forever' claim

Hillary Clinton responds to uproar after bashing Sanders: 'I will do whatever I can to support our nominee'

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday appeared to walk back her strong opposition to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after she suggested in an interview that she would not support her former 2016 rival if he were to win the Democratic nomination in 2020.

During an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter about "Hillary," the new Hulu documentary series on her life, Clinton made headlines by refusing to say whether she would endorse Sanders. She blasted the self-declared democratic socialist senator on accusations of sexism that have plagued his campaign, especially in the wake of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., alleging Sanders told her a woman could not win a presidential election during a private conversation in 2018.

On Tuesday evening, Clinton followed those remarks with what seemed to be some clarification about aiding the Democratic Party ahead of the presidential election. Click here for more.

Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City

Opening statements and the first witness testimony are expected Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial, where the possibility of life in prison looms for the once-celebrated “Pulp Fiction” producer now vilified as a predator by scores of women and the spark of the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein’s accusers include some well-known actresses who plan to testify or attend the trial and others who are looking to the New York case for a form of justice because their allegations haven't resulted in criminal charges. - The Associated Press. Click here for more.



