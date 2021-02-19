Expand / Collapse search
Temperatures to rise in the South following historic week of snow, cold and ice

Temperatures will start rising this weekend in the South, including in Texas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After a historic week of snow, cold and ice, a quieter weather pattern will bring more seasonal temperatures and a much-needed break from an active storm track across the country. 

Temperatures will gradually start to rise this weekend in the South, including Texas

Expected temperatures this weekend. (Fox News)

Expected temperatures this weekend. (Fox News)

Snow and ice will begin to melt and a better work week ahead will warm things up and dry out. 

The national forecast for Friday, Feb. 19. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Friday, Feb. 19. (Fox News)

The storm that brought rain, snow and freezing rain is slowly moving offshore.  

There are still some lingering snow showers, though, for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Lake effect snow will also be an issue with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. 

Current snow depth totals around the U.S. (Fox News)

Current snow depth totals around the U.S. (Fox News)

The Northwest will continue to see rain and mountain snow through Saturday.   

Winter storm advisories are up for parts of the Cascades and the Northern Rockies. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

