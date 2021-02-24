Temperatures are climbing in the South while parts of Northeast to see snow

Snow continued across the Great Lakes region into interior New England on Wednesday, as a clipper system sweeped across the regions.

Light snow is expected as the system moves into the Canadian maritime by Thursday.

Meanwhile, the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. will continue to see mild temperatures.

Temperatures in the middle-to-upper 60s are expected in the Southern Plains while the Southeast will see temperatures climb into the middle 70s. Highs will be 15 to 20 degrees above average.

Rounds of moisture also will continue to move onshore in the Pacific Northwest.

Systems will bring rounds of heavy mountain snow into the weekend there, while higher elevations in the Cascades could see several feet of snow. Avalanche warnings are in place for the Northern Rockies.