3 teens involved in armed DC carjacking, only 1 is being charged as incidents soar

Three young girls in Washington, D.C., were arrested for attempted carjacking with a Taser, but only one faces charges as the crime skyrockets in the city.

Four people tried to steal a car on Friday afternoon in the Navy Yard section of D.C. by using a Taser on a driver who was sitting in their car, police said. They were unable to take control of the vehicle, however, and fled on foot.

Officers arrested three young girls - aged 16, 14, 12 - while a fourth suspect escaped.

Charges against two of the three juveniles were dropped on Monday, however, with only one of the girls now facing charges of attempted carjacking. Police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

MARYLAND CARJACKING VIDEO SHOWS DC TEEN HIJACKS VEHICLE AT GAS STATION WITH 2-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN BACK SEAT

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment on the age of the unidentified girl facing charges.

The incident comes as violent carjackings in the city and the surrounding area have shot up this year. Police data shows 207 carjackings were reported between January and April in the D.C. area this year, while that number stands at 60 carjackings during the same time period in 2020.

BOTCHED DC CARJACKING VICTIM FLUNG FROM CAR TO HIS DEATH, TEENS CHARGED WITH HIS MURDER: POLICE

In one especially violent case, an Uber Eats driver was killed in March during a botched attempted carjacking by two young girls when he was flung from the vehicle during the struggle.

The girls, aged 13 and 15, were arrested in the murder of Mohammad Anwar and sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21.

In another case, two 15-year-olds from the nation’s capital were charged in June for carjacking a vehicle from a gas station parking lot in Maryland with a 2-year-old child inside.

DC MAYOR DELETES PREVENTING AUTO THEFT TWEET AFTER IGNITING OUTRAGE

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on the increase in carjackings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayor came under fire earlier this year for her "deafening" silence on the killing of Anwar after her Twitter account issued a guide about "preventing auto thefts" but did not address the Uber Eats driver’s death. She later deleted the tweet and said it was a "prescheduled social media post" and "​​and should not detract from the tragic death of Mohammad Anwar."