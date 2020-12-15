Texas teen brothers shot, killed by masked gunmen while sitting in parked car in driveway of home

Two teenage brothers were fatally shot and a third person was wounded when they were attacked by masked gunmen while sitting in a car in their Texas driveway, police and family said.

Jonathan and Devin Massey, ages 17 and 15, respectively, were killed and another victim was injured shortly before 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Rosharon, located in southeast Texas, a spokesperson for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in an email to Fox News on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police they saw masked suspects approach the trio of victims as they were inside a vehicle on Broadmore Avenue, where they opened fire before fleeing. It wasn’t immediately clear how many suspects were involved and if the shots were exchanged between the victims and their attackers, or if only the masked group fired rounds, police said.

The Massey brothers were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, whose relationship to the teens was not specified, was rushed to a local hospital with serious wounds, police said. His condition has since stabilized.

A GoFundMe page that appears to have been created for the family indicates the teens were killed in their own driveway.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said authorities took one person into custody at the scene, though his involvement wasn’t clear. Authorities are still investigating.

Family friend Rebekah Foley told local affiliate Fox 26 Houston that loved ones are reeling from the tragedy.

“To be executed in your own driveway, it’s beyond understanding,” she told the station. “It’s sad that their story has been cut short.”

In a statement released shortly after the brothers’ deaths were announced, the victims’ family said the children “were randomly murdered” and asked for “prayers and justice,” according to the message, shared by news site Click2Houston.com.

“It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason,” the statement reads. “As parents, we ask for any leads big or small. Social media posts, cameras, and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers. As Christians, we ask for prayers and unity. As humans, we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police.”