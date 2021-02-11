Teen uses college savings to help pay mom's rent

A Texas high school senior emptied her college savings account to pay her mother's rent in order to keep the family from being evicted from their home.

Just weeks earlier, Alondra Carmona, a senior at Yes Prep East End in Houston, had been accepted to her dream school: Barnard College.

FLORIDA MAN PAYS NEIGHBORS’ UTILITY BILLS FOR 2ND STRAIGHT CHRISTMAS

The teen grew up in a single-parent household where her mom "worked everyday to pay rent," according to a GoFundMe page she created.

Last year, her mom injured her ankle, making it even harder for her to work. When the pandemic struck, it only "added to the financial problems we already had," Carmona said.

What she didn't realize was that her mom had been out of work for the past three months and the family was facing the possibility of eviction in March.

"She owes two months of rent and will most likely get evicted in March," she wrote. "All of my college savings will go to paying the rent that we are behind on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen said she had turned to the online fundraising platform "as a last resort" since the school was reportedly not able to change her financial package.

Within days, she well surpassed her initial goal of $75,000. As of Thursday, the donations topped $145,000.

"College is hard enough without worrying about mom's rent on top. All the best to you with your studies," one donor commented.

The teen added that she is "tremendously grateful" for the grant that Barnard did offer her as well as the "generosity" of the donors on GoFundMe.

Jennifer Fondiller, Barnard College's vice president for enrollment and communications, told Fox News that the school is "honored and excited to welcome" Carmona next year.

"Alondra’s dedication to her family, not to mention her community’s support of her, are ideals perfectly aligned with the tight-knit Barnard community," Fondiller said.

While the school can't comment on the financial situation of any specific student, Fondiller said it is already working with Carmona "and all of our students to make Barnard affordable to those with need through generous financial aid programs."