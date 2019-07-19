Teen rapper convicted of murder in Texas home invasion

A teen rapper in Texas was found guilty Friday in the death of a 21-year-old man during a home invasion robbery.

Taymor McIntyre, 19, who goes by Tay-K, was convicted by an Arlington jury of murder and aggravated robbery for his role in the July 2016 death of Ethan Walker in his home in Mansfield, southeast of Fort Worth.

Another person in the home was injured.

At the start of his trial, McIntyre pleaded guilty to two other counts of aggravated robbery related to the home invasion.

KIM KARDASHIAN THANKS TRUMP, POMPEO AND KUSHNER FOR EFFORTS TO GET A$AP ROCKY RELEASED FROM SWEDEN JAIL

The man who shot Walker was sentenced last year to life in prison. McIntyre was charged with murder because he recruited the gunman and planned the robbery, Tarrant County prosecutors said.

The teen still faces a capital murder charge in Bexar County for the April 2017 killing of a man at a San Antonio Chick-fil-A, KDFW-TV in Dallas reported.

The killing triggered a nationwide manhunt. While McIntyre was on the run, his single "The Race" was posted to YouTube, and it made the Billboard Hot 100 after his June 2017 arrest in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A mixtape he created while in police custody called "Santana World" made more than $500,000, according to the news station. Walker's family and the survivor of the home invasion are suing McIntyre's record label for the tape's profits.

He faces life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.