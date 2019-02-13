Teen migrant detention facility allows a glimpse inside gate

Journalists were given a glimpse Wednesday of a newly expanded south-Florida detention facility where nearly 150 teenage migrants sleep in rows of bunk beds in a large windowless room and use portable toilets housed in adjacent tents.

The large sleeping area is just part of the growing detention center in Homestead, Florida, operated by a private company for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It contrasted with smaller dorms there, where children slept up to 12 per room, which reporters saw on a similar tour last June.

Since a tent city in Tornillo, Texas closed last month, officials said the Homestead center is the only temporary facility in use for teen migrants. Lawmakers and immigrant rights advocates are fighting to shut this one down too.