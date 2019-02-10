Expand / Collapse search
Teen girls arrested in connection to California killing

Associated Press

YUCAIPA, Calif. – Authorities say two girls ages 14 and 15 were arrested in Arizona in connection with the killing of a man found shot in Southern California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says deputies looking for a 14-year-old runaway on Friday found 24-year-old Reuben Franco dead at a home in Yucaipa, California.

Detectives determined a 15-year-old girl was missing from the home and believed to be with the 14-year-old. Franco's car was also gone.

Police in Buckeye, Arizona, detained the girls after they crashed the car into a pump at a gas station. They were returned to California and could each face a murder charge.

Officials say both girls are residents of Yucaipa.

No other details, such as a motive for the shooting, were immediately released.