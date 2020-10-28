One teen dead, another injured after broad daylight shooting in NYC
The teen celebrated his birthday last week
A teen was shot dead and another injured when a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight Wednesday, police said.
A 17-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the face around 2:30 p.m. in Flatbush, cops said. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital but didn’t survive.
A 16-year-old suffered a bullet wound to the arm, and was taken to the same hospital in stable condition, cops said.
“They’re talking to this kid now,” a police spokesman said. “Hopefully, he’s able to reveal something.”
Police said it was a possible attempted robbery. The 17-year-old had a birthday five days ago, cops said.
The shooting comes amid a spike in gun violence in the city.