Illinois teen allegedly pushed Marine veteran in front of train: report

An Illinois teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly pushing a Marine veteran in front of an oncoming train last week, killing him, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Munn, 18, was allegedly one of two assailants who approached Mamadou Balde, 29, on the "L" platform last Tuesday, pushing him onto the track where he was hit during rush hour.

Balde was a Marine veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. His father, Al Balde, identified his body on Wednesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Chicago's WGN-TV. The examiner said he died of multiple injuries.

His father said Balde came back from his second tour in 2015 with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but care wasn't given to him after returning to the U.S.

“I kind of knew also he was going to end up this way,” his father who feared for his son's death told the station -- while adding Balde was the smartest of his four boys.

“He came out with full respect, I really appreciate all that… but at the end, the care for him was not there, that I can tell you."

Al Balde said his son was thrown “while he was walking away."

Prosecutors told a judge during a bail hearing that Balde appeared to be smiling and joking with one of the men, despite raising his fists as if he was playfully “putting up his dukes,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

The other man then punched Balde in the face before Munn threw punches and shoved the veteran who fell between the cars, prosecutors allege, according to the paper.

Munn fled before he was eventually arrested, officials said. The other suspect is at large.

A Chicago Transit Authority surveillance camera reportedly captured video of the incident, but details have yet to be released, according to Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck. He described it as a brutal murder.

The station has been the site of several violent attacks, including a fatal shooting this year, prompting the increased presence of police at Chicago Transit Authority stations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report