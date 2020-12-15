Teen arrested for murder of California woman fatally stabbed while hiking

A teenager was arrested in connection with the late-November murder of a California woman who was stabbed to death while hiking along a San Diego-area trail, police recently announced.

The 17-year-old, whose age prevented authorities from releasing his name, was arrested Monday for the murder of Lisa Thorborg, a 68-year-old Carlsbad woman, local police officials announced in a press release.

Thorborg is believed to have been jogging or walking along a hiking trail within Hosp Grove Park when she was stabbed on the morning of Nov. 23. A passerby discovered her body and called police at 11:23 a.m., “when they noticed a woman lying on the trail,” police said.

CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY HOLDS WALK FOR 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH ON TRAIL BY UNKNOWN KILLER

Police said they do not believe there are other suspects involved in the attack. Police had previously described the wanted person as being a white or Hispanic man who was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3, with dark hair and a husky build.

Thorborg had moved to Carlsbad, a small city near San Diego, from Oregon only months before her death.

TEXAS TEEN BROTHERS SHOT, KILLED BY MASKED GUNMEN WHILE SITTING IN PARKED CAR IN DRIVEWAY OF HOME

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just weeks earlier, on Nov. 9, she had posted in an online message board that she was seeking a hiking partner, KFMB-TV reported at the time.

“Hiking anyone? I am looking for a friend to go hiking with. I am a moderate hiker, 68 years of age and I would love some company,” she reportedly wrote.