Teen, 3 friends charged in beating, stabbing death of grandfather, 71, for $30G kept in safe, police say

Two teenage girls and two adult men are facing homicide and other charges in connection with the brutal beating and stabbing death of the 71-year-old grandfather of one of the girls, authorities said.

The girls, ages 16 and 17, and the men, ages 19 and 20, committed the crime so they could take $30,000 in cash that the elderly man kept in a safe in the basement of his Edwardsville, Pa., home, authorities said.

The girls and the 19-year-old man were arrested early Thursday at a hotel near Wilkes-Barre, while the 20-year-old was still at large, PennLive.com reported.

The grandfather was killed Monday but his body wasn’t found until Wednesday after other family members started searching for him, Scranton's WNEP-TV reported.

The body was found under a large dresser on the second floor of the home. Police said he had been beaten with a golf club and stabbed in the neck.

The names of the teens are being withheld by Fox News because of their ages. The men were identified as Christopher Brian Cortez, 19, and Devin Malik Cunningham, 20, both of Wilkes-Barre.

After the elderly man was killed, the four suspects took showers in the home to wash off blood, the Citizens’ Voice reported.

“Over money. Your own family. It’s just a disgrace,” neighbor Ronald Briggs told WNEP.