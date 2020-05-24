Teacher rap tribute to Class of 2020 goes viral

A teacher swapped lectures for lyrics in a viral video tribute to the class of 2020.

Joyce Suslovic has been a history teacher at Henninger High School in Syracuse, N.Y., for 40 years. She regularly uses rap music in her classroom, going by the name “J Sus.”

"Part of being a good teacher is getting to know the culture that you're working with and I chose teenagers," Suslovic told CNY Central.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools to adopt alternative graduations – from televised video tributes to one class “crossing the finish line” together at Daytona – Suslovic wanted to provide her own special celebration for her students, which can be viewed here.

"I thought about our seniors this year and my heart goes out to them. Not just seniors at Henninger, seniors everywhere.”

"I wanted to do this for the seniors. I figured if I can make them smile, or if I can make them laugh, why not. They inspire me much more than I inspire them.”

The video has racked up 19,000 views as of Sunday morning, with 1,600 likes and 1,000 shares.