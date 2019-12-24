Ohio taxi driver jailed for shooting passenger following argument, police say

An argument in Ohio between a taxi cab driver and his passenger in the parking lot of a gas station early Friday near Cincinnati resulted in multiple gunshot wounds to the passenger’s neck and back and the driver being arrested on felony assault charges, according to a report.

The driver, Phillip Palmer, 71, of Cincinnati, was being held without bond at the Clermont County jail, Cincinnati.com reported. He is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Friday, the report said.



OHIO POLICE RESCUE BOY, 13, FROM FREEZING LAKE ERIE AFTER HE FELL OFF BREAK WALL, VIDEO SHOWS

The victim, identified as Nick Young, 38, of Washington Township, was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Thursday, authorities said. He was listed in stable condition Friday but no update was available, the website reported.

Additional charges against Palmer are pending after the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office presents its case to a grand jury, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the gas station at 8:42 p.m. by patrons who reported the shooting, sheriff’s officials said.



CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

When deputies arrived, they discovered the suspect had fled the scene in a taxi cab he was driving, Cincinnati.com reported.

Deputies were asked to keep an eye out for a taxi cab traveling westbound on U.S. 52 away from the scene, the report said.

A taxi cab matching the description was located and detained by the New Richmond Police Department in the village of New Richmond, according to the sheriff’s office.