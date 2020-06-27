Tampa tops out at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, tying all-time heat record

South and central west Florida are dealing with some of the highest temperatures on record.

On Friday, Tampa topped out at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which ties their all-time high temperature for any date.

Florida is no stranger to heat and humidity, especially in the summertime.

But this last winter was another in a string of nine warmer than average winters and this summer is continuing that streak.

When you factor in the humidity, the feels-like temperatures are around 110 F which gets into the dangerous territory.

Heat advisories are in effect again today across much of the western half of the peninsula. Temperatures will call a degree or two by Monday but will remain above average.