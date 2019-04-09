Tammy Bruce: Entire admissions system needs to be evaluated

Independent Women’s Voice president Tammy Bruce told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday that the “entire” admissions process system must be reevaluated on the heels of new charges in the college admissions scandal.

“We're focused on these actresses and they're behaving very differently from each other in this regard. The Department of Education is investigating the eight colleges involved but I think this tells us, Tucker, that this entire system has to be looked at,” Bruce said.

“It's not just the eight colleges that were caught being involved. I think it's an it's an infrastructure of entitlement because of the liberalism that guides that institution as a whole.”

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on fraud and money laundering charges Tuesday in the multimillion-dollar college admissions cheating scam that has ensnared dozens of wealthy parents trying to get their kids into the nation's most prestigious colleges.

Bruce and Carlson discussed the issue of transparency with colleges in regards to admissions citing that the instituions receive government funds.

“Since we fund these institutions through tax dollars and tuition. Why shouldn't we have some transparency in the admissions process? Why shouldn't we know how people get into college is the gateway to this to success in our society?” Carlson asked.

“We've got eight universities, six of them are private and two of them are public. However even with private institutions like Harvard, conservatives complain understandably a lot that we give research grants to these private institutions, right,” Bruce said.

