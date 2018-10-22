Tailgaters to blame after 7 cars go up in flames during New York Jets game, police say

Hard-partying NFL tailgaters hoping to light a fire under their team instead lit a fire under several cars Sunday at MetLife Stadium, officials said.

Two separate incidents were responsible for the car fires during the New York Jets game against the Minnesota Vikings, State Trooper Alejandro Goez said, according to NJ.com. The fires were put out around 2 p.m.

“Engine 1 quickly arriving to find multiple vehicles burning. Ladder 1 arrived and assisted to bring six total vehicles to extinguishment,” Meadowlands Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

One car caught fire after a driver parked where tailgaters had dumped the coals from their grill, Goez said. Another car also parked over hot coals and caught fire -- damaging five other vehicles, Goez said.

No injuries were reported.

Goez said it wasn’t the first time this had happened and warned future attendees to watch where they park.