Washington teacher hands out flyers advising kids on abortions without parental consent, outraging parents

A middle school in Tacoma, Washington, is taking heat after one of its teachers distributed material advising students on sex and abortions – something the school district claims was a mistake.

Purportedly produced by Planned Parenthood, the flyer told kids they could obtain abortions "AT ANY AGE" and without parental consent. It also told them they could buy condoms "AT ANY AGE" and that someone could have sex as young as 11 years old if the partner was two years older or younger than them.

Radio host Jason Rantz reported on the flyer last week, arguing that it showed "a stunning lack of judgment."

"In fact," he added, "I think one can reasonably conclude it was willful, that the teacher may have suspected the flyer to be inappropriate but passed it out anyway."

Rantz noted that the school district said it was a mistake, something Tacoma Public Schools also told Fox News on Monday.

Eric Hogan, the assistant director of secondary education for the district, reportedly said the flyer was only distributed at Stewart Middle School and that "corrective action has been taken with this employee."

"Previously, Planned Parenthood taught within our schools and supplied the flyer that was distributed to students," Hogan said, according to Rantz's article, which the district confirmed to Fox News.

"We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use for this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students."

Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

News of the flyer came amid a wave of backlash from the nation's parents who are upset about left-leaning materials in schools – more specifically, content surrounding gender and race.

The flyer in Tacoma also advised students they could receive a birth control prescription without a parent's permission and receive Plan B (emergency contraception) without a prescription.