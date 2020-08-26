Syracuse University professor disciplined for calling coronavirus 'Wuhan flu,' 'Chinese Communist Party Virus'

A Syracuse University professor was reportedly placed on administrative leave for referring to the novel coronavirus as the “Wuhan flu” on his course syllabus.

The unidentified professor also called the virus the “Chinese Communist Party Virus,” Syracuse.com reported, citing a photo of the syllabus posted by social media account The Tab Syracuse.

“Syracuse University unequivocally condemns racism and xenophobia and rejects bigotry, hate and intolerance of any kind,” the university said in a Tuesday statement announcing the move.

“The derogatory language used by a professor on his course syllabus is damaging to the learning environment for our students and offensive to Chinese, international and Asian-Americans everywhere who have experienced hate speech, rhetoric and actions since the pandemic began,” the school added.

The professor will be on leave pending an investigation by the Office of Equal Opportunity, Inclusion and Resolution Services, the school said.

COVID-19, which has infected over 23 million people globally and killed over 815,000, is believed to have first emerged last year at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.