Sydney Sutherland case: Timeline of Arkansas jogger's disappearance, murder

The following is a timeline of the Sydney Sutherland case in Jackson County, Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19: Sydney Sutherland, 25, was last seen by a UPS driver jogging in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 2:30 to 3 p.m.

The search started later that night. Sutherland’s family, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Department of Correction, Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals, FBI, Tuckerman police, Jonesboro police, Newport police and others searched for Sutherland.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20:The search that started Wednesday evening paused around 2 a.m. Thursday. The search resumed around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Family friends say 170 people showed up to continue the search for Sutherland. On Thursday night, Sutherland’s phone was found about a quarter of a mile away from her home, according to officials. Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said the phone was not damaged. The search was suspended Thursday night due to it being dark.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21: The search resumed at 8:30 a.m. Friday.At 11 a.m. Friday, Sheriff Lucas said in a news conference investigators were working several leads. Early Friday afternoon, the sheriff confirmed that Sutherland’s body was found north of her home. The sheriff said searchers found a woman’s body at 2 p.m. Friday. The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab. Just after 6 p.m., the sheriff confirmed the suspect in the Sydney Sutherland case, who he did not identify at the time, was transported into the Jackson County Jail.

The interview and arrest took place at Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Newport. According to Sheriff Lucas, Sutherland and the suspect knew each other.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22: Sources confirm the suspect in the Sydney Sutherland case is Quake Lewellyn, 28. According to a source familiar with the case, Lewellyn was being held on suspicion of capital murder.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23: The Jackson County sheriff confirmed the DNA found on the body on Friday is Sydney Sutherland.

On Sunday night, there was a vigil for Sutherland at Tuckerman City Park. The vigil was held by the Class of 2014 from Tuckerman High School where Sutherland graduated. Also on Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lewellyn is facing charges in connection to Sutherland’s death.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24: The man accused of killing Sydney Sutherland is being held on no bond.

According to the prosecutor, the first court appearance for Quake Lewellyn in connection to Sutherland’s death is a probable cause hearing for capital murder, rape and kidnapping.

According to a special agent with Arkansas State Police, Lewellyn was traveling westbound on County Road 41 saw Sutherland walking and passed by. According to the special agent, Lewellyn turned around, returned to where Sutherland was, abducted her, put her in the back of his pick-up truck and sexually assaulted her.

This story first appeared on Fox 16.