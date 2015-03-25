Swift backlash hits Catholic school in Pa. that fired gay teacher who sought to wed partner

The backlash has been sharp and swift for administrators at a Roman Catholic high school near Philadelphia who fired a gay teacher.

School officials say they had no choice but to fire Michael Griffin after he sought to marry his partner. They say he publicly violated his employment contract with Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem.

But thousands have protested the move through Facebook groups and petitions demanding that Griffin be rehired. Alumni have pledged to withhold financial support.

Some people say Griffin should have known he was jeopardizing his job by publicizing his plan to wed. Others worry the negative publicity is unfairly labeling the school as intolerant.