Swarthmore fraternities disband amid protests over leaked documents that referenced ‘rape attic’

Swarthmore College’s two remaining fraternity chapters announced Tuesday they will disband amid outrage over leaked internal documents from one of the chapters that appear to show former members engaging in racist and misogynistic behavior.

Dozens of students at the elite Pennsylvania college stormed the on-campus Phi Psi fraternity house over the weekend after the redacted 2013 to 2016 documents were posted by campus publications.

The materials, which both publications said they received from an anonymous source, include disturbing references to sexual encounters with underage girls, hazing, racist tropes and another fraternity's "rape attic," The New York Times reported.

Protesters occupied the Phi Psi fraternity house and surrounding area for four days, calling on the school administration to dissolve the chapter and the college’s other fraternity, Delta Upsilon.

Amid the backlash, the chapters announced on their respective Facebook pages late Tuesday that they were each disbanding.

“Over the last few weeks, Swarthmore Delta Upsilon has listened to the concerns and feelings of the campus community. After much discussion, the members of Delta Upsilon have unanimously decided that disbanding our fraternity is in the best interest of the Swarthmore community. We hope that our former house will provide a space that is inclusive, safe, and promotes healing,” the Swarthmore Delta Upsilon Fraternity posted online.

The Swarthmore Phi Psi Fraternity shared a similar message, which read, in part: “We condemn sexual violence, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and discrimination in all of its forms, and we will continue as individuals to work to create a campus where these issues are eradicated completely. We hope that our decision will help the campus achieve transformative justice for those who have been harmed and promote institutional healing.”

Swarthmore President Valerie Smith said in a statement there is no evidence that any current students participated in the behaviors detailed in the documents, but an "external investigator" will conduct a formal review.

Smith also said the college's task force on student social events and community standards will make recommendations to improve campus culture, including what to do with the fraternity houses.