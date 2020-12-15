Suzanne Morphew's husband spotted passing out flyers again: Report

The husband of a missing Colorado mother who disappeared on Mother's Day was reportedly seen passing out flyers this week in an effort to help find her.

Barry Morphew, 52, was at a Safeway in Salida on Dec. 10 passing out the handbills with pictures of his wife, Suzanne Morphew -- exactly seven months to the day she went missing, according to photos posted online. The 49-year-old wife and mother of two daughters was last seen by her husband on May 10.

A neighbor dialed 911 to report that Suzanne Morphew left for a bike ride from her home in the Maysville area, west of Salida, and never returned, KMGH-TV reported.

Barry Morphew told law enforcement he was in Denver preparing for a landscaping job at the time his wife was reported missing. The couple’s two daughters, Mallory and Macy, were also away on a camping trip.

On Nov. 10, the six-month since her disappearance, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said finding Morphew remained a priority.

"We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Sheriff John Spezze said. "The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”

Barry Morphew has come under suspicion by some of his wife's family in recent months. His brother-in-law, Andrew Moorman, told Fox 31 Denver in September that he feared his sister's disappearance is related to domestic abuse.

In other interviews, he criticized Morphew for not participating in large-scale search efforts to locate his sister. Morphew put the family home up for sale in October, saying he is scared to return and that strangers had been roaming the property.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.