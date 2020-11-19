Missing mom Suzanne Morphew presumed dead in her father's obituary

Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared in May, was "presumed dead" in her father's obituary earlier this month.

Gene Moorman, 87, died Nov. 11 in French Lick, Indiana, after a nine-month battle with cancer.

Morphew, 49, was last seen by her husband Barry Morphew, 52, on May 10 after going on a bike ride in the Maysville area. A neighbor dialed 911 to report Suzanne had never returned.

Her father's family requested that donations on their behalf be made to any "local domestic violence organization."

Last Tuesday, authorities renewed their appeal for information about the mother of two, and Chaffee County Sheriff John A. Spezze wrote in a statement that "despite “numerous searches, countless investigative interviews and hundreds of tips reported in this case," investigators need more information.

Spezze said the case remains a priority and that their task force is focused on Morphew's social media presence.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has worked in partnership with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and the 11th Judicial District to find Morphew.

In a September interview with Fox 31 Denver, Morphew's brother Andrew Moorman said he had learned his sister was “working with domestic abuse meetings.”

“I’m afraid this is domestic abuse,” he said.

Appearing in an episode of "Dr. Phil," Moorman said he believes his brother-in-law was responsible for his sister's disappearance. Moorman also criticized Morphew for not participating in a large-scale volunteer search for his wife at the end of September.

Morphew told law enforcement he was in Denver at the time of his wife's disappearance and their two daughters -- Mallory and Macy -- were away on a camping trip.

In October, Morphew put their family home up for sale, saying his daughters were scared to return and that strangers had been roaming the property.

Barry Morphew was notably left out of Moorman's obituary.

A week after his wife went missing, Barry made a tearful plea for her return.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," he said in a video message. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into potential serial killings after human remains were discovered near a rural town in San Luis Valley.

The recent discoveries do not appear to be related to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, “but all possibilities are being considered,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

