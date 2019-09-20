SUV barrels through shopping mall in Chicago suburb, suspect arrested

An SUV barreled through a suburban Chicago mall Friday afternoon, sending frightened shoppers scurrying and running over a kiosk before crashing into a clothing store.

Despite the chaos and danger, the village of Schaumburg said in a statement on its Facebook page that there were no reported injuries.

The black Chevrolet Trailblazer drove through the ground level of the Woodfield Mall shortly after 2:30 p.m. after entering near Sears and Rainforest Cafe. Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS Chicago that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall "like you would a shopping cart."

Witnesses posted videos of the SUV's bizarre trip on social media. Rumors of an active shooter quickly circulated, but Schaumberg police said they’d found no gunman or shots fired.

"Yo, this is not happening right now,” a man can be heard yelling in one video as the car drives past stores, including an H&M. “What the f---.”

Farooqui said the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police. Authorities haven't released the name of the driver.

The FBI issued a statement saying it was assisting local law enforcement and that there wasn't any further threat to public safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.