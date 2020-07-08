SUV seen barreling through NYC Black Lives Matter protest: report

Video emerged online late Tuesday that showed a black SUV barreling through a crowd of Black Lives Matters protesters near New York City’s Times Square after the vehicle was surrounded by protesters, a report said.

The black Dodge Durango was surrounded by about dozen protesters who tried to block an intersection during a march near Bryant Park, the New York Post reported. One witness told the paper that the driver of the SUV “kept moving” when the vehicle was surrounded. The paper reported that a since-deleted tweet showed one protester telling the driver, “My man, we’re gonna pop your tire, bro.”

The Post reported that another video showed a protester stabbing the tire before the driver took off, dragging some bikes in the process. The scene appeared chaotic in videos and some of the protesters appear to give chase on their bikes.

Police told Fox News that the driver is at a precinct and has not been charged. The Post said there were no reports of injuries.

