Washington DC
DC military base issues 'safety advisory' after 'suspicious package' discovered

Other buildings on the base are under a 'shelter in place' order

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., issued a safety advisory Thursday after the discovery of a "suspicious package." 

Officials say the package was discovered outside Building 412, which prompted an evacuation. Authorities then set up a 1,000-foot perimeter and asked for personnel to avoid the area. 

Several other buildings are under a "shelter in place" order as authorities continue to assess the situation, WUSA 9 reported. 

An ordinance team has deployed to the scene. 

The base similarly entered a lockdown a few weeks ago when a "potentially armed person" appeared on the grounds, FOX 5 DC reported. 

Police determined the man had fled the scene of a shooting, and he was promptly taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. 

