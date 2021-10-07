Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Suspicious package found at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Areas surrounding the base post office have been placed 'off limits'

By Breck Dumas | Fox News
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, has closed off some areas surrounding the base's post office after a suspicious package was discovered inside the building, according to a social media post from the base.

"Approximately 45 minutes ago,@MCASMiramarCA PMO responded to a suspicious package located inside the base post office," read a post on the base's Twitter account at 12:49 p.m. Pacific Time. "The immediate area of USPS office, outdoor equipment center and military post office are off limits until further notice. Updates will be made as available."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

