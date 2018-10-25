A suspicious package discovered in the mailroom of actor Robert De Niro’s film production company was removed by the NYPD early Thursday, police said.

Security at TriBeCa Productions called police because the package looked similar to the ones seen on television, which were discovered in parcels sent to the homes of various Democratic politicos and CNN's offices Wednesday, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

The law enforcement source said the package was similar to the pictures, but wouldn’t confirm whether it was addressed to De Niro. The NYPD Bomb Squad took an X-Ray and determined to remove the package from the building and send it to the facility at Rodman’s Neck near the Bronx.

A request for comment by Fox News was not immediately returned by De Niro.

The FBI said Wednesday evening it had identified seven suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democratic figures over the last three days containing “potentially destructive devices.” The suspicious package outside De Niro’s company and restaurant would make it eight.

The bureau initially said it had recovered five packages that were similar in appearance and bore the return address of an office for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. The packages were addressed to billionaire George Soros, Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan -- care of CNN -- and former Attorney General Eric Holder. The FBI said it was possible that additional packages were mailed to other locations.

In addition to the five packages identified by the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police were investigating a suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., at the Capitol Hill screening facility in Maryland. Waters said in a statement that Capitol Police had told her that her Washington, D.C. office "was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI."

Late Wednesday, the Los Angeles Central Mail facility was evacuated after employees found a suspicious package, which The Associated Press reported was addressed to Waters.

President Trump on Thursday tweeted about the supposed “anger” the mainstream media has caused.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” he wrote. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

Trump said Wednesday afternoon the devices are being inspected, “and a major federal investigation is now underway.”

"We have to unify. We have to come together," Trump said, at a bill-signing for opioid legislation. "Acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

De Niro, a longtime Trump critic, earlier this month said he felt “offended” by Trump and the GOP. He had previously said he would like to punch the president in the face.

Fox News’ Morgan Evans, Tamara Gitt, Brooke Singman contributed to this report.