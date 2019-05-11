'Suspicious' clown not creepy at all, cops say; just a 'nice' man celebrating his birthday

Police in northern Tennessee say they have solved the mystery of a septuagenarian in a clown costume who was reportedly seen trying to entice children with candy Thursday.

“He is an older man who dresses up once a year on his birthday as a clown and hands out candy. Today is his birthday,” the Clarksville Police Department wrote on Facebook after concerned residents reported the potentially suspicious behavior.

The department wrote that the man was dressed as a clown all day in celebration of his special day and is a “nice man” known for giving out candy.

“There was also nothing that indicated police that his actions were intentionally harmful or meant to scare anyone," police reported.

“Everyone can now breathe!!!!” police wrote.

Nevertheless, some people on social media didn't think the man's kind gesture toward children was a good idea.

"This is 2019," Facebook user "Krystal Ann" wrote in response to the police. "you can’t dress as a clown and pass candy out to random children.... some parents are “act first ask questions later” kind of parents AKA this is how you get beat up.... want to do something sweet for children on your birthday??? Go pay off just a few children’s lunch accounts at a school."