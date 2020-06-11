NYPD releases suspects' photos in $550G robbery of high-end camera store

Police early Thursday released photos of several suspects wanted in a robbery from a high-end SoHo camera store, which was looted of merchandise totaling $550,000, according to law enforcement.

The Leica Store SoHo was ransacked on May 31 — the first of two nights of widespread looting of luxury stores in the lower Manhattan neighborhood.

A man dressed in all black was the first suspect to target the store, breaking its front door with an unknown object, police said.

Once inside, the man took camera equipment and fled on a bike, cops said.

Moments later, a group of roughly 25 looters then stormed the store, swiping camera equipment, computers and checks worth about $550,000, police said.

SoHo and other parts of Manhattan were devastated by looting that took place as demonstrators marched the streets in protest over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on video.

