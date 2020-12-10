2 suspects sought after California sheriff's deputy ambushed by gunfire in 'unprovoked attack'

Authorities in California have released photos of two male suspects accused of ambushing and opening fire on a Los Angeles County deputy in what the sheriff described as an “unprovoked attack.”

The ambush happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday in Altadena while the on-duty deputy was driving in her marked patrol vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

One suspect pointed a firearm in her direction and fired several times, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect and his accomplice then ran away.

Both men remain at large and are wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities described the suspect who opened fire as a male Hispanic with a thin build. His black jacket and shoes were found nearby.

The second suspect was also described as a male Hispanic with a thin build. His white jacket was recovered near the scene.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he “will always condemn these unprovoked attacks on my Deputies” and praised law enforcement for risking their lives to keep their communities safe.

“Our Deputies are out here every-night responding to calls and performing critical police work,” Villanueva tweeted. “This is a very dangerous profession, but my Deputies leave their homes and families each day/night knowing the risk they take to gladly serve our community, please stay safe!”

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call Detective C. Gutierrez at 626-798-1131 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Operation Safe Streets at 310-680-2500.