Suspects arrested after AK-47 fired outside Tennessee bar: police

A suspect in Nashville, Tenn., fired off an AK-47 outside a bar early Wednesday before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area around 2:15 p.m. when they observed a fight outside a nightclub. Security guards broke up the fight and three people walked away from the scene.

A suspect then got into an unmarked car, pulled out an AK-47 and fired several shots before leaving, police said. No one was injured and the suspects fled the scene, WKRN reported.

The officers called in for backup and followed the vehicle. When more officers arrived, they conducted a traffic stop, WSMV reported. The three gave themselves up and officers found an AK-47 inside the car with spent casings, police said.

The three suspects were taken into custody and are expected to be charged with wanton endangerment, firing a gun in city limits, and aggravated assault, WKRN reported. An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.