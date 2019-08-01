Suspected S.C. drug kingpin who gained fame for a kindness to Girl Scouts pleads guilty to a murder plot: report

A South Carolina man -- the same man who was arrested on drug charges just days after buying $545 worth of Girl Scout cookies so the girls wouldn’t have to stand out in the cold -- pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting the assassination of people involved in his federal drug case, according to a report.

Detric Lee McGowan, 46, pleaded guilty in federal District Court in Spartanburg to drug conspiracy charges and trying to enlist an inmate last month to kill a prosecutor and a witness in his case, the Greenville News reported.

McGowan gained national attention in February after buying $545 worth of Girl Scout cookies outside a grocery store in Mauldin. He reportedly told the girls: “Pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.”

Days later, McGowan was arrested on drug charges, which involved conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and fentanyl and at least $3.2 million in assets, the Greenville News reported.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents had been investigating McGowan for six months and planned to arrest him long before a photo of him smiling next to two Girl Scouts went viral, a DEA source told Fox News at the time.

An inmate alerted authorities last month that McGowan had offered him $10,000 to kill a prosecutor and at least one witness in the case upon the inmate’s release, U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement. McGowan eventually confessed to the crime, she said.

McGowan faces life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date, the Greenville News reported.