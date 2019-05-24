Suspected illegal immigrant accused of impregnating 11-year-old girl

A 20-year-old Phoenix man accused of being in the U.S. illegally is now facing charges for allegedly impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez, whom police say is an illegal immigrant, was arrested last week, FOX10 reported. The same day Cobo-Perez was taken into custody, the 11-year-old girl was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and doctors determined she was pregnant. Investigators told FOX10 that Cobo-Perez admitted having sex with the girl in his car near her school, and said she told him he was the person who got her pregnant.

“He kept insisting. She's an 11-year-old girl. He’s 20. Almost 21. But he said he already knew what he wanted,” a man who identified himself as the girl’s stepfather told AZFamily.com. “He got in her head, and she fell for it easily.”

Police began looking into Cobo-Perez in November 2018 after the girl’s mother raised concerns the pair was in a relationship.

When investigators interviewed Cobo-Perez the following month, he allegedly told them he knew the girl’s age, he knew the relationship was wrong and he planned to cut off contact with her, FOX10 reported.

Court papers viewed by the station, however, say the girl’s parents found a letter from Cobo-Perez in which he allegedly said he knew he could go to jail for being in a relationship with someone underage, but he reportedly wasn't bothered by the risk.

Following his arrest last week, Cobo-Perez was charged with aggravated assault and sexual conduct with a minor and is being held in jail on a $150,000 bond.

“I was working, and I wanted to leave work and destroy him, to be honest,” the girl's stepfather told AZFamily.com after learning about her pregnancy.

The family told ABC15 that they intend to support their daughter, but want Cobo-Perez – who asked a judge during a recent court appearance if he could sign an order of deportation – to stay in custody.

“He needs to pay for what he did," a woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother told the station. "If they let him out and send him back, he’ll be able to come back pretty easily.”

Cobo-Perez is set to appear in court again May 28.