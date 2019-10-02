Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Suspected bank robber found dead inside Southern California bank after firing at officers

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A suspected bank robber was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Chase Bank in Colton, Calif., east of Los Angeles after a SWAT team entered Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank and were fired on by the suspect.

One officer suffered a minor wound, possibly by shattered glass.

Chase Bank

Chase Bank (Google Maps)

Police surrounded the bank and put the surrounding shopping area on lockdown while the suspect was firing.

Everyone inside the bank was able to safely evacuate.

The bank was closed at the time of the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 