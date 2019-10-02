Suspected bank robber found dead inside Southern California bank after firing at officers
A suspected bank robber was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Chase Bank in Colton, Calif., east of Los Angeles after a SWAT team entered Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank and were fired on by the suspect.
One officer suffered a minor wound, possibly by shattered glass.
Police surrounded the bank and put the surrounding shopping area on lockdown while the suspect was firing.
Everyone inside the bank was able to safely evacuate.
The bank was closed at the time of the incident.
