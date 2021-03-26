Washington missing woman’s remains found in Texas; 1 suspect in custody, police seek 2 others

A woman has been arrested and two suspects are being sought in connection with the death of a Seattle woman whose remains were discovered this week in Texas.

Nina Tamar Marano, 49, was taken into police custody Thursday in Miami and faces a capital murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello Valadez, according to a police affidavit obtained by Fox News. Botello Valadez was last seen Oct. 5 in an entertainment district in Dallas.

Her remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The two other suspects being sought are Charles Beltran, 31, and 57-year-old Lisa Dykes.

Botello Valadez was visiting a friend in Dallas when she took a Lyft on the evening of Oct. 4 to the Deep Ellum neighborhood in Dallas, The Dallas Morning News reported. Her friend became concerned when she didn't return home. Her aunt told NBC's "Dateline" that she was scheduled to fly back to Seattle that Monday, according to the newspaper.

Security video showed Botello Valadez leaving a bar with a man. Her social media and bank accounts have had no activity since, police said.

Investigators said cell phone records placed Beltran, Botello Valadez, Marano and Dykes at a home in the nearby city of Mesquite. Beltran and Dykes lived at the home, police said. The records also show devices owned by Marano and Dykes traveled to a wooded area in Hutchins, Texas near several bodies of water before returning home, authorities said.

A search of the home revealed the carpet had been cleaned but investigators discovered red and brown streaks underneath they believed to be blood. Evidence was collected and submitted for DNA testing.

In December, investigators searched Beltran's Audi in New York. The search of the vehicle found a hair, which is being analyzed, in the trunk believed to be Botello Valadez's, police said.

In addition, concrete found in the rear wheel well appeared to match the type of concrete material from a plant near Hutchins.

In January, it was revealed that DNA evidence from a carpet in what was believed to be Beltran's bedroom matched that of Botello Valadez, police said. Since Botello Valadez's disappearance, authorities said Beltran, Dykes and Marano have "shown a pattern of avoidance and attempted to concealment of evidence" of the investigation.

In addition, they all left their jobs and moved out of their homes after she went missing, police said.