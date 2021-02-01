Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shooting
Published

Suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting sought, 1 dead, 1 injured

Incident occurred at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, police say

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall on Sunday, police said.

Gunfire rang out at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute at about 3:30 p.m., according to cops.

The suspected shooter fled before police arrived, and was still being sought hours later, police said.

2 KENOSHA POLICE OFFICERS FROM JACOB BLAKE CASE RETURN TO DUTY: REPORTS

A worker at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch recounted the chaotic scene inside the building in an interview with the Associated Press.

"People just started running," Haylie Mirr told the news service. "We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room."

A shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisc. resulted in the death of one person and wounding of another, police said. The suspect fled following the 3:30 p.m. shooting. (Google maps)

A shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisc. resulted in the death of one person and wounding of another, police said. The suspect fled following the 3:30 p.m. shooting. (Google maps)

Photos from outside the mall show what appear to customers walking out with their hands in the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police in tactical gear could also be seen outside the mall.

Your Money