Suspect pleads guilty in Kansas 'carnival mafia' murder case

One of the three people charged in the deaths of a couple who vanished from a Kansas county fair in July has pleaded guilty to murdering them.

Michael Fowler Jr. of Florida pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of theft, The Great Bend Tribune reported. A capital murder charge was dropped by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

In July, Alfred and Pauline Carpenter were found dead in shallow graves in Arkansas just days after they vanished. According to prosecutors, they were murdered at a Kansas county fair where they worked as vendors.

Fowler told detectives he was ordered to carry out the murders and dispose of the bodies as an initiation into the so-called carnival mafia, according to Arkansas Online.

Authorities stated the “carnival mafia” doesn’t exist.

Kimberly Younger, who allegedly gave the order while posing as a carnival mafia member was also charged in the murders along with a third person, Rusty Frasier. All three worked for the carnival company at the fair.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz and Madeline Fish contributed to this report.