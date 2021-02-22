Suspect in brazen NYC Chanel robbery caught on video is arrested in Florida

The FBI says it has arrested one of the four suspects who committed a brazen armed robbery on a Chanel boutique in Lower Manhattan earlier this month.

The bureau says Eric Spencer, 29, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday and will be presented in federal court there, later Monday.

Spencer is accused of being one of the four suspects who robbed the store of nearly $190,000 worth of items on Feb. 2.

The bureau says Spencer and his co-conspirators entered the Chanel store in the SoHo neighborhood in Manhattan and began grabbing handbags off the walls.

When a security guard approached Spencer, he said: "What are you going to do? Shoot me?" according to a press release from the Justice Department.

The DOJ says Spencer reached into his waistband, where the security guard could see a gun. He then allegedly yelled: "Nobody touch me! Get everything! Grab everything!" before he and his co-conspirators left with merchandise valued at $189,500.

The DOJ says Spencer bragged on social media about the robbery, saying that he had stolen enough items from the store to "OPEN A SMALL BOUTIQUE."

Spencer, who is from Brooklyn, is charged with one count of robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.