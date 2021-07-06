Manhunt for Wisconsin suspect sought in ex-girlfriend's murder heats up after SUV found, accomplice arrested

The search for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in northern Wisconsin is heating up after his SUV was discovered abandoned outside Minneapolis – and an alleged accomplice was arrested.

Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, is wanted on first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of 26-year-old Hannah Miller, who was found dead from a gunshot wound around 11 a.m. June 30 on River Bend Road by Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican, south of Rhinelander, Wisc.

Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman had been seeking information about a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin license plates believed to be linked to Anderson until Monday, when St. Paul Police found the vehicle unoccupied in the Minnesota city. Authorities first believed that Anderson was riding in a white 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota plates, which had also been found abandoned in St. Paul.

Anderson, who authorities consider to be armed and dangerous, remains missing Tuesday, nearly a week after Miller’s death. The two shared a child, who is safe, Fox 9 Minneapolis reported.

Meanwhile, Seth A. Wakefield, 24, of Rhinelander, Wisc., was arrested Friday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations. He was charged with party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the investigation into Miller’s death.

Wakefield on Monday remained in the Oneida County jail in lieu of $100,000 in bond.

In releasing photos of Anderson, authorities pointed out the tattoo of an owl on his chest. He also has the letters G.M.F.B. tattooed on top of his right hand and a Celtic skull with a halo on his left hand. Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 715-361-5201.