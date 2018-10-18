Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Suspect made off with 5 cases of Bud Light in 'textbook' beer theft, cops say

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
A man is seen stealing five cases of beer at a Texas convenience store on Wednesday, police said.

A man is seen stealing five cases of beer at a Texas convenience store on Wednesday, police said. (Arlington Police Department)

This Bud is not for you.

A Texas man was caught on video stealing five cases of beer on Wednesday in what authorities called a "textbook definition of a beer run."

Arlington police said the "beer baron" fled the scene in a 2016 gray Dodge pickup truck.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage picking up a stack of Bud Light and then fleeing, police said. A clear shot of the man's face is seen in the photo provided by police.

No other information was immediately known.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.