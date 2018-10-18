Suspect made off with 5 cases of Bud Light in 'textbook' beer theft, cops say
This Bud is not for you.
A Texas man was caught on video stealing five cases of beer on Wednesday in what authorities called a "textbook definition of a beer run."
Arlington police said the "beer baron" fled the scene in a 2016 gray Dodge pickup truck.
The suspect was caught on surveillance footage picking up a stack of Bud Light and then fleeing, police said. A clear shot of the man's face is seen in the photo provided by police.
No other information was immediately known.