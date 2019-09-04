Suspect is shot after fighting Calif. deputy for gun in encounter caught on camera

A 21-year-old man was shot Wednesday by California sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic disturbance in which he fought with one of them and tried to snatch her gun, investigators said.

The encounter unfolded just before 8:30 a.m. in Victorville, 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles, when a woman called San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies saying, "Oh my God, oh my God, send the police, I need my son removed from my home," the department said.

The first deputy to respond, Meagan Forsberg, encountered the man, identified as Ari Young, outside.

Cell phone video shot from one of the apartments in the complex where the incident occurred captured Young appearing to attack Forsberg and repeatedly punching her on the head and face before they both fell to the ground. Forsberg had her gun in her right hand and fired two shots in the air while on her back.

Young then appeared to grab the gun and fired in Forsberg's direction as she ran for cover, the department said. She was not hit, investigators said.

Responding deputies arrived seconds later and directed Young to drop the weapon and put his hands up. The sheriff's department said he ignored the commands.

More than a dozen shots rang out and Young was struck. It was not clear how many times he was hit.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Forsberg was taken to a hospital with other injuries but is expected to recover.

Another deputy suffered an injury not related to gunfire.

Calls to the sheriff's department from Fox News were not immediately returned.