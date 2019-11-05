Suspect in Texas shooting that killed 2, injured 12 released from jail

A Texas man who was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that left two people dead and 12 injured was released from jail on Tuesday and officials requested the charge against him be dismissed.

Investigators said "additional information has come to light" that undermines the case against 23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzales, of Greenville.

Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 28 at the auto dealership where he worked, less than 48 hours after the shooting at the off-campus college party, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said. According to an arrest affidavit, a confidential informant told the Hunt County Sheriff's Office that Gonzales had opened fire at a party hall outside Greenville – about 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, Meeks said that the initial probable cause arrest warrant contained credible information and statements given to investigators, but additional information and the lack of cooperation from witnesses undermined the case against Gonzales.

The shooting took place around midnight at what Meeks described as a joint Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce students.

The shooter is believed to have entered the venue through the back door and opened with a handgun, Meeks said. He described "complete chaos" at the small venue after shots rang out, with hundreds of people -- including the gunman -- fleeing.

Authorities also believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person out of roughly 750 people and other victims were shot at random, Meeks added.

Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas, and Byron Craven Jr., 23, of Arlington, were killed, authorities said. Of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass, authorities added.

Meeks said that Gonzales admitted to attending the party, but denied carrying out the shooting, KXAS-TV reported.

After Gonzales' arrest, his brother Gabriel defended him, saying authorities arrested the wrong person, the station reported.

"He's not that person they're making him out to be. That's not him. I know my brother. It's not him," he reportedly told reporters at the time.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.