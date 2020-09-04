Suspect in Portland slaying of Patriot Prayer supporter is killed by feds

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Suspect in Portland Prayer supporter's fatal shooting killed by federal task force: reports

A wanted Antifa sympathizer who was a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland, Ore., last month was killed Thursday night as authorities closed in to arrest him.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, died in Lacey, Wash., outside Seattle, during an operation by a federal fugitive task force composed of personnel from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect was shot by law enforcement after drawing a gun on officers, the Marshals Service confirmed in a statement.



Portland police had issued an arrest warrant for Reinoehl earlier in the day, amid their investigation into the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, 39, on a night in which supporters of President Trump clashed with backers of the Black Lives Matter movement in Oregon’s largest city. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Biden's latest gaffe: If Kenosha speech drags on, 'they'll shoot me'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden used a poor choice of words Thursday while addressing an audience in Kenosha, Wis. -- site of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting deaths of two men during a subsequent night of unrest.

"They'll shoot me," Biden claimed, referring to the audience, if his address concerning taxes dragged on any longer.



The former vice president, who has been prone to gaffes, billed his first trip to Wisconsin during the 2020 campaign as a moment for healing in the wake of the recent events there.



Biden also visited the family of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who remained hospitalized after being shot by a police officer last month. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



After Trump urges her to replace Pelosi, SF hair salon owner politely declines

In a tweet Thursday, and again at a Pennsylvania rally, President Trump encouraged San Francisco hair salon owner Erica Kious to run for a U.S. House seat and perhaps replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

Kious heard the commander-in-chief's call, and responded in a phone interview with Fox News late Thursday.

“I see how hard the president fights for America and it has inspired me to do what is right for the people in my industry and small businesses everywhere,” Kious said. “I never expected all of this, but the House I am focused on right now is the House with two little girls under 10, with social-distanced learning. But I appreciate the sentiment.”



Earlier, the president tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi says she got ‘set up’ by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tucker Carlson notes during “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the key for any political party looking to hold power is getting its constituents to the polls. Unfortunately, he says, the way Democrats are trying to do this is by encouraging protests and riots.



